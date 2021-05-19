RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)

B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

B.C. RCMP say they are stepping up enforcement at COVID-19 highway check points during the Victoria Day long weekend, after traffic picked up in the second week of enforcement for public health orders restricting travel to essential only between the Lower Mainland, Interior and Vancouver Island.

After a quiet first weekend with 1,412 vehicles checked and one driver who voluntarily turned around, from May 14 and 16 there were 2,069 vehicles checks and 30 drivers voluntarily turned around at the four highway road check points between the three regions. The travel restriction is in place until at least May 25.

“While the public has been supportive of our officers at the checks, we know that more people are typically on our roads and highways during long weekends,” said Supt. Holly Turton, officer in charge of the B.C. Highway Patrol. “We would like all travellers to know that we will be increasing the number and duration of the road checks leading up to, and through this long weekend.”

RCMP road checks will remain at the four locations established when enforcement of the non-essential travel ban began in early May. They are on Highway 1 near Boston Bar, Highway 3 near Manning Park, Highway 5 at the former Coquihalla toll booth location, and Highway 99 in the Lillooet area. Delta Police and West Vancouver Police are also monitoring traffic heading for the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay ferry terminals, where B.C. Ferries staff are declining service to people who don’t provide an essential reason for travel.

The public health orders give a list of essential reasons for travel, including moving, work, school and child care, and provides for a fine of $575 for non-essential travel between the regions.

RELATED: Entering U.S. for a vaccination not essential travel

RELATED: Pregnant and vaccinated? B.C. researchers reach out

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Tahltan demand shutdown of jade mining; removal of reality TV show from airwaves
Next story
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

Just Posted

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining-friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan demand shutdown of jade mining; removal of reality TV show from airwaves

President Chad Day says jade/placer industries not working for Tahltan or the province

Fines totalling $45,000 were issued on April 21 through the court in Prince Rupert to a commercial fisherman who pleaded guilty to lingcod fishing in protected areas off Haida Gwaii. (File photo) Ling cod.
Fisherman nets $45,000 in fines

Area near Haida Gwaii is in a Strict Protection Zone and is closed to fishing

Masset Habour Days will be from May 21 to 25 in 2021, in a family-friendly safe environment. A parade in 2018 was a highlight of a previous Harbour Days celebration. (File Photo)
Birds, boats and blooms are featured in 2021 Harbour Days

Community festival runs from May 21 to 25 in Masset

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

Families can attend community immunization clinics

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces formation of a new Crown corporation called InBC to manage $500 million in public funds to help startup companies expand, B.C. legislature, April 27, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Low investment returns, high tax rates for entrepreneurs cited

Most Read