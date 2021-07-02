Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records 49 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 35 more Friday

Active cases down to 729, hospitalization drops below 100

B.C. public health teams recorded another 84 new cases of COVID-19 infection Thursday and Friday, with active cases and hospitalization continuing to decline.

There were 49 new cases in the 24 hours up to Canada Day and 35 more on Friday, with 99 currently in hospital, down from 108 on Wednesday, and 30 in intensive care, down from 34.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

