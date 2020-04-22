Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer for B.C. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

B.C. has recorded with 71 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Wednesday (April 22), marking the biggest daily surge in cases since March.

That brings the total number of cases to 1,795 in B.C. since the novel coronavirus was identified in January, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced during a news conference in the basement of the B.C. Legislature.

Of these cases, that includes 103 people in hospital, with 46 of those in intensive care. Henry announced that 1,079 people have fully recovered, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 716.

The three fatalities were all elderly people living in long-term facilities, bringing the total number of deaths in the province due to the virus to 90.

Henry included a stern message in her update, urging everyone to continue following physical distancing while warning that current protocols and restrictions will not be lifted until the province sees a decrease in both new cases and number of outbreaks.

“We have more work to do in breaking the transmission within our communities,” Henry said.

“We can’t afford to have any weaknesses in our firewall if we are going to move ahead in our new normal.”

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia RCMP say shooter acted alone

Just Posted

Skidegate Band Council election postponed until fall 2020

Election postponed due to COVID-19, extending mandate of current council by at least six months

Haida Gwaii-based author releases ‘Great Grizzlies Go Home’ children’s book

Two famous bears swim from Great Bear Rainforest to Alert Bay

DFO implements emergency electronic monitoring program to replace at-sea observers

Pilot program implemented on April 14 in groundfish trawl fishery

‘Hang Tight Haida Gwaii’: Pandemic PSA contest calls for entries from island youth

Over $2,000 in prizes; video contest deadline April 24 at 1 p.m.

Dive charter for Haida Gwaii herring stock assessment cancelled due to COVID-19

DFO says dives replaced with surface surveys as a contingency for the 2020 assessment

VIDEO: Gather Food ‘Be My Quarantine’ dinner series puts artistic twist on takeout bags

Owner Giulio Piccioli’s nephew Andrea illustrated around 100 bags for the four-week series

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Flood warnings upgraded for much of B.C.’s Cariboo, Chilcotin regions

Cache Creek has been placed under a state of local emergency as about 50 people were ordered to evacuate

B.C.’s COVID-19 outlook coming in early May, Premier Horgan says

No additional travel restrictions, provincial parks stay closed

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

Most Read