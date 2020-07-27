Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

B.C. recorded 36 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 21 more as of Sunday and 24 as of Monday, July 27, reaching a total of 3,500 people infected since the pandemic began early this year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said two more people have died in long-term care in the Vancouver Coastal health region, but there have been no new outbreaks in the B.C. health care system. Daily infections have been running in the double digits for the past two weeks as summer activities have picked up.

Henry reiterated her advice to keep gatherings small and follow restrictions in restaurants and other businesses to minimize the risk of passing on or picking up the novel coronavirus.

“Let’s use these summer days to bend our curve back down,” Henry said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that the B.C. Day long weekend is approaching, and advised everyone to “play safe and stand apart” as they enjoy the summer weather.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak on Haida Gwaii grows to 14 confirmed cases

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreak on Haida Gwaii grows to 14 confirmed cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry released updated numbers on July 27

Top doc says more COVID-19 testing sites considered amid Haida Gwaii outbreak

Dr. Kim says capacity not yet an issue; officials working to ensure local resources not overwhelmed

COVID-19: Haida Gwaii grocery stores tighten restrictions

Some in-store grocery shopping shuts down following confirmation of community outbreak

Community outbreak of COVID-19 confirmed on Haida Gwaii

Contact tracing has confirmed a total of 13 cases, according to Northern Health

UPDATE: Gwaii Trust Society suspends ‘Staycation Grants’ due to COVID-19

Updated Haida Nation emergency measures advise against non-essential travel between communities

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rental homes

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

Virtual town hall on July 28 will examine food security in B.C.’s northwest

Skeena—Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach hosting guests Alistair McGregor, Jessie Housty

‘Wanted to see the ocean, enjoy nature’: Visiting nuns cause frenzy online in northwest B.C.

Social media posts ran rampant when six Catholic nuns were seen driving around Northwest B.C.

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

Most Read