Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

B.C. public health officials reported 98 more cases of COVID-19 Friday, most in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health regions.

The daily total is down from 148 cases reported Thursday, Sept. 24, and brings the number of active cases in the province to 1,349. Another 3,533 people are under active public health monitoring for identified exposure to known cases and 7,036 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the new cases for Sept. 25, 51 are in Fraser Health, where one additional care home outbreak at Peace Portal Seniors Village. An outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital has been declared over, leaving 10 long-term care or assisted living facilities and four acute-care facilities with active outbreaks.

more to come…

