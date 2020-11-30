B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. recorded 2,077 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths over the last weekend of November, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters at a briefing Monday (Nov. 30).

The province recorded 750 cases on Saturday, 731 on Sunday and 596 on Monday. There are an additional 277 historical cases, bringing the total to 2,364 over the weekend.

There are 10,139 people under active public health monitoring currently, while the total death toll stands at 441. There are 316 patients in hospital with the virus, of whom 75 are in ICU.

“This has been a challenging pandemic for all of us,” Henry said.

“I am heartened, immensely, that most people in B.C. are doing the right thing.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus