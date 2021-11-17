(Black Press Media)

(Black Press Media)

B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues

Rest of the country will get scheduled test on Nov. 17

The entire country will be testing its Alert Ready emergency system on Wednesday (Nov. 17) but B.C. will not be participating.

“In light of the devastating flooding and mudslides in B.C., the province will not be participating in tomorrow’s test,” Alert Ready posted to social media on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Sumas Prairie flooding remains ‘critical,’ Abbotsford mayor says 184 people rescued overnight

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newsflooding

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor emphasizes COVID-19 precautions heading into holiday season
Next story
B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy

Just Posted

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller responds to questions during a news conference in Ottawa on October 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds say B.C. Coastal GasLink pipeline blockade talks at a pivotal point

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. British Columbia’s public safety minister has condemned a blockade set up along a a forestry road used by workers at a Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. public safety minister condemns blockade at Coastal GasLink pipeline site

Chief Dsta’hyl (Adam Gagnon) stands atop a Coastal GasLink excavator. (Facebook video screenshot)
Gidimt’en evict Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en territory