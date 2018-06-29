U.S. President Donald Trump in his “Make America Great Again” campaign hat. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

A Vancouver-based restaurant manager has been fired after refusing to give service to a Trump supporter touting a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The incident happened at the Teahouse in Stanley Park, Sequoia Company of Restaurants confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson for the restaurant management company said that by refusing service the manager failed to abide by the restaurant’s philosophy of tolerance.

“Sequoia does not support intolerance of any kind, and it is because of these principles that we cannot discriminate against someone based on their support for the current administration in the United States or any other bona fide political party,” the company said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media.

“Like all our restaurants, The Teahouse has no political, ethnic or other bias and is committed to welcoming all visitors to Vancouver and treating all our customers with respect.”

The red hat has been sported by U.S. President Donald Trump supporters all across North America since his presidential campaign in 2016.

The management company said the fired manager is “a good person with a big heart and has a right to his personal beliefs.”

