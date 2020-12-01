B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home has now resulted in a total of 147 cases and 19 deaths since Nov. 4.

The latest update from Tabor Home in Abbotsford indicates that 89 residents and 58 staff have tested positive, and all the deaths were of residents.

There are currently 70 active cases among residents, 20 active cases among staff, and 38 staffers who have recovered and/or returned to work, according to an email sent Monday (Nov. 30) to family members.

Tabor Home is a 118-bed long-term care home owned and operated by Tabor Village. Executive director Dan Levitt extended condolences to those who have lost a loved one.

“When a deeply valued and beloved older person passes away, it is a tragedy and one that breaks all of our hearts as we come to know and love these Tabor family members. We are grieving alongside all of you,” he wrote.

Levitt wrote in an update on Friday (Nov. 27) that communication with families is done through daily letters and weekly phone calls. He said four additional Tabor Home staff have been dedicated to communicating with families.

“We are continuing to look at ways to keep families connected with loves ones during this difficult time and are working with Fraser Health to find a safe solution,” Levitt stated.

He said recreation staff at the facility are connecting with residents outside their doors for small conversations, and they are playing hymns and Christmas music over the intercom.

Levitt said weekly testing of staff and residents will continue, as will enhanced safety measures in consultation with Fraser Health’s infection control team.

He previously said staffing shortages are being covered by overtime shifts, additional staff from Fraser Health, staff from post-secondary health-care programs, and hiring through staff agencies.

The Tabor Home outbreak is larger than the outbreak in the spring at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, which resulted in 78 cases and 20 deaths.

It is also larger than the one at Langley Lodge, which resulted in 51 cases among residents and 25 deaths.

Tabor Home is one of three care facilities in Abbotsford with current COVID-19 outbreaks.

Menno Home currently has six staff members and 10 residents who have tested positive. Fraser Health reported on Nov. 18 that Cottage-Worthington Pavilion had two staff members who tested positive, but no updates have been provided since then.

