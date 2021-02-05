B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases stay below 500 again Friday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. recorded another 471 cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection on Friday, with six more COVID-19 related deaths.

The latest results came on the same day as the B.C. Centre for Disease Control released its latest pandemic modelling data, showing a downward trend, and extended its holiday season restrictions on private gatherings to the end of February.

As of Feb. 5 there are 4,423 active cases in the province, with 253 people in hospital, 70 in intensive care. There were no new outbreaks reported in the health care system, where the bulk of B.C.’s nearly 150,000 doses of vaccine have been deployed.

Of the 471 new cases, 208 were in the Fraser Health region, which continues to see a significant decline in recent weeks. There were 56 in the Interior Health region and 71 in Northern Health, which are the regions of most concern now, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Friday. There were 108 new cases in Vancouver Coastal and 26 on Vancouver Island.

B.C. reported 465 new cases on Thursday, 414 on Wednesday and 429 on Tuesday this week.

“We want to protect the progress we have made since the start the year and not throw away our success,” Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “To do this, we need to buy ourselves some time – time to get our immunization program back up to speed as vaccine supply is restored and scaled up, and time to understand whether and how the variants of concern will affect transmission in our communities.”

