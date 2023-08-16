B.C.’s Ombudsperson mobile unit to tour northwest, offering meetings with residents

B.C. Ombudsperson Jay Chalke will be leading the mobile units tour through the northwest, starting Aug. 28. Chalke, who has been in charge of the organization since 2015, emphasizes the importance of face-to-face meetings in addressing concerns about unfair service delivery by public bodies in the province. (Amy Romer)

British Columbia’s Ombudsperson mobile unit will be embarking on a tour through the northwest B.C. in the week starting Aug. 28, offering residents a chance to discuss issues they are facing with local and provincial public bodies.

The non-partisan organization announced that its team, including Ombudsperson Jay Chalke, will be visiting the communities of Prince Rupert, Terrace, Masset and Daajing Giids. The tour is designed to provide individuals a platform to express their concerns and complaints about public organizations, such as local governments, health authorities, and provincial ministries.

Chalke, who has been leading the organization since 2015, encourages residents to take advantage of the in-person visits. “This is an opportunity to meet with us face to face to share your concerns about unfair service delivery by provincial and local public bodies in BC,” Chalke stated. “It’s our job to impartially look into issues of unfairness by public bodies and make recommendations for improvement.”

The Ombudsperson’s office emphasized that all issues raised during the tour will remain confidential, ensuring that residents can speak freely and without fear of reprisal.

The move comes as part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and accountability within public organizations in B.C. and to engage directly with the communities that these bodies serve. By offering a face-to-face connection, the Ombudsperson’s office aims to foster trust and open dialogue with residents of the northwest B.C.

Residents who wish to make a complaint or share their concerns can check the Ombudsperson’s website for details about when the mobile unit will be in their area.

The Ombudsperson’s role in B.C. includes investigating, resolving, and preventing administrative unfairness in public administration. The planned tour marks an important step in the organization’s ongoing efforts to make public service more responsive, accountable, and fair across the province.

