Fraser Health operating room, 2000s (Black Press file)

Fraser Health operating room, 2000s (Black Press file)

B.C.’s surgical wait list lower than 2020, still 88,000 people

Training staff, buying private clinics expands capacity

More than 98 per cent of surgeries postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic have been done, and B.C.’s current waiting list has risen from 84,000 to 88,000 since March 2021, Health Minister Adrian Dix reported Wednesday.

Dix’s May 4 update on the surgical renewal program continues to emphasize that the wait list is lower than its pandemic peak in 2020, when the ministry suspended all non-urgent surgeries to focus on COVID-19 cases and reduce in-hospital infections.

Capacity for surgeries has been expanded by extending operating room hours to evenings and weekends, contracting surgeries in private clinics and most recently, Island Health taking over private surgical clinics in Nanaimo and View Royal, the suburb where Victoria General Hospital is located.

Dix said Vancouver Island hospitals are busier than in other parts of B.C., and that trend goes back before the pandemic. B.C.’s population continues to grow, and about 900,000 people do not have access to a family doctor to provide continuity of care and treatment.

For the week of April 3-9, 7,379 procedures were completed across the provincial health care system, which is 395 more than in 2019/20, the ministry reported. All B.C. health authorities are recruiting staff and training for surgical specialties such as perioperative nurses and medical device reprocessing technicians.

RELATED: Island Health buys surgical centres in Nanaimo, View Royal

RELATED: Alberta aims to double private surgeries in public system

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
B.C. small business owners worried about tax bills, inflation
Next story
Buckle up: B.C. gas prices could soar to $2.30 per litre by summer: analyst

Just Posted

Map of the Coastal GasLink pipeline route’s four westerly sections. (Coastal GasLink graphic)
Coastal GasLink replaces a pipeline contractor

A graph showing some results of a recent survey about changing the name of the Village of Queen Charlotte. (Image supplied)
Village of Queen Charlotte name survey results are in

Sailings of BC Ferries Northern Adventure from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii have been cancelled for the week of April 24 to 29, due to ferry staff contracting COVID-19, said a company representative. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA addresses BC Ferries cancellations

Fire Crew responded to the early morning fire at the Usk Chapel east of Terrace on April 22. (Usk Pioneer Chapel/Facebook)
Fire causes extensive damage to historic Usk Pioneer Chapel near Terrace