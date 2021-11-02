B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities unveiled by pest control firm

A national pest control company just released its ranking of B.C.’s most rodent-infested cities, and the record of some of the province’s largest communities is far from squeaky clean.

Orkin Canada based its top 20 list on the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The list, released on Tuesday (Nov. 2), has Vancouver in the top spot for the fifth year in a row, with Burnaby scurrying just behind and Victoria third.

While Lower Mainland communities took eight placings on the list, others were spread around the southern part of the province. Kelowna came in at No. 5 and Vernon at No. 7, with Fraser Valley municipalities Abbotsford (eight) and Chilliwack (11), and Kamloops at No. 20. Following Victoria on Vancouver Island were Nanaimo (16) and Duncan (18).

To prevent rodents from choosing your home for their winter accommodations, the company recommends sealing any cracks or holes in your foundation, weather-proofing windows and doors, keeping shrubbery neat and eliminating unwanted moisture.

Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top 20 “rattiest” cities:

1. Vancouver

2. Burnaby

3. Victoria

4. Surrey

5. Kelowna

6. Richmond

7. Vernon

8. Abbotsford

9. Langley

10. Coquitlam

11. Chilliwack

12. Port Coquitlam

13. North Vancouver

14. Delta

15. West Vancouver

16. Nanaimo

17. Maple Ridge

18. Duncan

19. Powell River

20. Kamloops

