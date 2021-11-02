A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities unveiled by pest control firm

Rodent problems in province’s southern regions keep company busy

A national pest control company just released its ranking of B.C.’s most rodent-infested cities, and the record of some of the province’s largest communities is far from squeaky clean.

Orkin Canada based its top 20 list on the number of rat and mice treatments the company performed from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The list, released on Tuesday (Nov. 2), has Vancouver in the top spot for the fifth year in a row, with Burnaby scurrying just behind and Victoria third.

READ MORE: Toboggan versus rat: Startling collision on Victoria road

While Lower Mainland communities took eight placings on the list, others were spread around the southern part of the province. Kelowna came in at No. 5 and Vernon at No. 7, with Fraser Valley municipalities Abbotsford (eight) and Chilliwack (11), and Kamloops at No. 20. Following Victoria on Vancouver Island were Nanaimo (16) and Duncan (18).

To prevent rodents from choosing your home for their winter accommodations, the company recommends sealing any cracks or holes in your foundation, weather-proofing windows and doors, keeping shrubbery neat and eliminating unwanted moisture.

READ MORE: Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

Here’s the full list of B.C.’s top 20 “rattiest” cities:

1. Vancouver

2. Burnaby

3. Victoria

4. Surrey

5. Kelowna

6. Richmond

7. Vernon

8. Abbotsford

9. Langley

10. Coquitlam

11. Chilliwack

12. Port Coquitlam

13. North Vancouver

14. Delta

15. West Vancouver

16. Nanaimo

17. Maple Ridge

18. Duncan

19. Powell River

20. Kamloops

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Accused vows to represent himself in double murder of B.C. father and son
Next story
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after man with pellet gun found in Mackenzie, B.C.

Just Posted

The Atlantic Eagle aided the adrift Champion Concept until it could be transferred to a commercial towing vessel, which is taking it to the U.S. (File photo)
Tanker stranded adrift off Haida Gwaii coast now in tow

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods is seen here reading out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve on Oct. 17. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Judge rules against provincial ministry’s appeal to remove Gitanmaax minor from community

The Nov. 1 departure from Prince Rupert has been pushed back to Nov. 3. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert to Skidegate BC Ferries sailing delayed

Adeana Young with her husband and four children at home during federal election night on Sept. 20, 2021. (Photo courtesy Adeana Young)
Housing horror story from Haida Gwaii: Former federal Green Party candidate at risk of homelessness