B.C. sees 2nd record-high number of new COVID cases in as many days; 6 deaths

The latest fatalities bring the total of lives lost to the respiratory disease to 2,409

People wait in an hours-long lineup for a PCR test at a Vancouver Coastal Health COVID-19 drive-thru and walk-up testing site, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. has recorded another grim record in the latest resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with 1,474 new cases in the last 24 hours and six more deaths.

In a statement Wednesday (Dec. 22), health officials confirmed that of the now 7,253 active cases, 187 individuals are in hospital and 71 are in intensive care.

The latest fatalities bring the total lives lost to the respiratory disease to 2,409. Three of the deaths were within the Fraser Health region, two on Vancouver Island and one in Northern Health.

The latest case breakdown comes as restrictions announced Tuesday are set to take effect end of day Wednesday. This marks the second day in a row of all-time record numbers of new cases.

Roughly 92 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 89.4 per cent have received their second dose.

Booster shots, which are being rolled out on a risk-based basis, have been jabbed into 16 per cent of eligible people’s arms.

New COVID cases by region:

Fraser Health: 435 new cases (Total active cases: 2,277)

Vancouver Coastal Health: 711 new cases (Total active cases: 2,952)

Interior Health: 113 new cases (Total active cases: 683)

Northern Health: 39 new cases (Total active cases: 195)

Island Health: 176 new cases (Total active cases: 1,146)

Heath officials are expected to provide an update on Thursday on the segment of new cases confirmed to be Omicron, the latest variant of concern that experts have called highly contagious.

