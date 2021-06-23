COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Richmond, B.C., one of the targeted communities to increase immunization protetion to the provincial average in recent weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. sees 87 more COVID-19 cases, none in Northern Health

Two new outbreaks in Metro Vancouver senior care facilities

B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission rate remained low Wednesday, with 87 more cases confirmed and one more death attributed to the pandemic.

Two new outbreaks have been declared in senior care facilities, Hollyburn House in West Vancouver and Minoru Residence in Richmond, one of the targeted communities for increasing vaccine protection in recent weeks. B.C. has reached more than 77 per cent of adults vaccinated, with more than one million second doses applied as the province prepares for the next step in its reopening plan as early as July 1.

Widespread vaccination has reduced infection in the health care system, with no current outbreaks in Interior Health or Island Health. Outbreak protocols remain in place at Glenwood Seniors Community in Surrey and Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek, and the only acute-care facility currently affected is Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody.

As of June 23 there are 109 people in hospital, down from 111 on Tuesday, and 41 in intensive care, no change in the past 24 hours. New infections have been below 100 since last week, with 90 on Sunday, 45 on Monday and 56 on Tuesday.

“Of the new cases, 13 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 30 are in the Fraser Health region, three are in the Island Health region and 41 are in the Interior Health region,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Wednesday. “There are no new cases in the Northern Health region.

“While cases continue to come down, we still have new cases from community transmission every day. That is why, whether you live in the North, on the Coast or in the Interior, we strongly encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated as soon as you are eligible.”

