B.C. senior scammed into sending $20K overseas, hidden between books

Police, in a coordinated effort with United Kingdom enforcement agencies, were able to recover the money

The 96-year-old woman was alerted to the fraud by her nephew, who noticed a large sum of money missing from her bank account and questioned her on its whereabouts April 7. She was convinced to send the money overseas. (Pixabay)

Police intercepted $20,000 in small bills tucked between books sent overseas by an elderly Vancouver woman who fell victim to a scammer.

The 96-year-old woman was alerted to the fraud by her nephew, who noticed a large sum of money missing from her bank account and questioned her on its whereabouts April 7.

“This serves as a reminder, especially for the elderly, to be wary of people who ask for money over the phone,” said Cpl. Tania Visintin on Friday (April 30). “The older generation is more trustworthy, more vulnerable.”

The senior was called by the suspect March 31 and told to mail the cash to an address in the United Kingdom.

The parcel was located before it reached the scammer, thanks to a coordinated effort between Vancouver Police’s financial crime unit and enforcement agencies overseas.

“We ask anyone who may be suspicious about personal money transfers or withdrawals to call the police, or speak to a trusted family member before withdrawing,” urged Visintin.

The elderly victim is awaiting the return of her savings from the Canadian Embassy in London, where the money was rerouted to.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone who falls victim to a scam should report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online.

