B.C. Legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas. (Hansard TV)

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

B.C. Legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas has promised new revelations in his ongoing effort to justify the suspension of senior managers.

A battle of conflicting statements has broken out since Plecas moved to suspend Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant at Arms Gary Lenz in November, then released a report in January detailing his concerns about overspending and inappropriate treatment of legislature staff.

James and Lenz have issued their own rebuttals, dealing with overseas travel, the purchase of custom-made suits in London, a proposed $300,000 retirement allowance for James and other issues questioned by Plecas.

RELATED:

Plecas says he’ll retire as MLA once legislature reforms in place

Speaker worried about recall bid in Abbotsford, Clerk says

Through his assistant Alan Mullen, Plecas has signalled he intends to present new information, despite an ongoing investigation by RCMP and two special prosecutors. The Legislative Assembly Management Committee, including MLAs from all three parties, meets Thursday afternoon to consider their next moves.

James and Lenz gave detailed responses to the MLA committee in early February, contradicting many of the assertions.

“The [Plecas] report goes out of its way to smear my character,” James wrote in his response. “It refers to historical and long-since resolved issues. It contains anonymous and unparticularized assertions. It contains opinions and innuendo which are neither accurate nor fair. It attributes statements to me which I never made, and conduct in which I never engaged.”

more to come…

