The B.C. Supreme Court is shown in Vancouver, on Jan. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Supreme Court is shown in Vancouver, on Jan. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Supreme Court to hear lawsuit over First Nation’s land rights

Suit names federal, provincial governments, logging firm Western Forest Products as a defendant

Members of the Nuchatlaht First Nation in British Columbia have travelled to Vancouver to mark the start of a lawsuit that asks the court to recognize the nation’s rights and title and put a stop to logging on the land they are claiming.

The lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in 2017 asserts that the B.C. and federal governments have denied Nuchatlaht rights by authorizing logging and “effectively dispossessing” the nation of parts of the territory on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

The legal basis for the suit, which also names logging firm Western Forest Products as a defendant, is listed as the test for Aboriginal title set out in the Supreme Court of Canada’s precedent-setting Tsilhqot’in decision in 2014.

That case recognized the nation’s rights and title over a swath of its traditional territory in B.C.’s central Interior, not only to historic village sites.

In a response to the Nuchatlaht lawsuit filed later in 2017, the B.C. government denies that the nation holds Aboriginal title over the claim area, which includes the northwestern part of Nootka Island.

The nation’s chief at the time the lawsuit was filed said that it had spent many frustrating years at the treaty table and other processes trying to protect its lands and the health of its people.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: British Columbians in for a big adjustment with Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says

IndigenousLaw and justice

Previous story
Kokanee population ‘collapsed’ in Kootenay Lake but unlikely to disappear
Next story
B.C. police bust alleged fake gold scam

Just Posted

Opening night of the Haida Gwaii All Islands Art Show at the Haida Gwaii Museum in 2020. (Jamie McDonald photo)
Arts council returns to in-person events

The provincial ambulance service is sponsoring a northwest training program in hopes of filling vacancies. (Black Press file photo)
Paramedic vacancies spur northwestern B.C. training course

Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1

Mark Ruffalo along with Gidimt’en Checkpoint opposition leader Sleydo’ called on RBC to stop financing fossil fuel projects like Coastal GasLink in northern B.C., during a virtual conference this morning. (Screenshot/Gidimt’en Checkpoint)
Hollywood A-listers crusade to get RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.