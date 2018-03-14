B.C. teacher suspended for lecture on cross-dressing, making student cry

Tami Lynne Chechotko was suspended for two days without pay

A teacher at Elkford Secondary was suspended for two days after she lectured students who had cross-dressed in support of a LGBTQ student.

A B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch report released this week said Tami Lynne Chechotko told a group of Grade 11 and 12 students that she was disappointed in them for how they chose to support their peer and the LGBTQ community as a whole.

During the Dec. 16, 2016, confrontation, Chechotko told them their actions were “disrespectful and offensive, like painting your face black or wearing a feather headdress.”

The school’s vice-principal told her the school was okay with the students’ dress, but she told the teens the cross-dressing could make students “question someone’s sexuality which could potentially result in suicide.”

Some of her students at the time had their next class with her, and four of them decided to go to the library instead.

When Chechotko went looking for them, she found one of the students crying and pacing.

She then became “loud and agitated” and again lectured the students about why their cross-dressing was inappropriate.

She was suspended without pay for two days on Jan. 25, 2017.

This is not Chechotko’s first time being punished. In June 2016, the South Kootenay School District issued her a letter about not making “upsetting statements” to a vulnerable student about her family.

In September of that same year, she was told to stop providing advice to students that was different from what the school recommended and to not interfere with students’ course selection or graduation.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior
Next story
UPDATED: Alaska State Troopers say recovery of B.C. climber too dangerous

Just Posted

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Hundreds more Haida Gwaii homes to get high-speed internet

Gwaii Communications wins $4.9-million grant from Canada, B.C., Gwaii Trust to expand local services

Skidegate breaks ground for new health and wellness centre

Led by the XaaydaGa Dlaang Society, $6-million centre promises a holistic approach to health

Haida and Gitga’at Nation to host coast protection pilot projects

Projects aim to reduce the underwater noise impacting Southern Resident Killer Whales

Visiting artist and writer Alison Watt to share stories and art-making tips

Guest lecture, “Loosen up!” artists’ workshop, and book readings all part of Watt’s Haida Gwaii tour

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

‘This may have crossed the line’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

#LeaveYourPhoneAlone: Driver caught using device twice within 7 minutes

In other case, police nab drivers texting side by side

NDP’s Singh rejects terrorism, preaches ‘love, courage’

Questions swirl after reports he attended rally for violent religious leader three years ago in California

Trump’s new economic aide calls Trudeau ‘crazy’ lefty

Cable-TV personality Larry Kudlow named new director of White House National Economic Council

‘Namgis First Nation takes legal action against restocking of fish farms

‘Namgis are seeking a judicial review of DFO policy

VIDEO: Woman’s story goes viral after helping bloody senior she found on B.C. street

‘I hope next time someone is in need of help, we all will jump in and do our part,’ Mariam Roya urges others

B.C. woman wins lottery spot in New York City marathon

Williams Lake’s Jen French was one of 120,000 people in the running for a marathon spot

B.C. Interior teacher suspended one week for shoving kids

A teacher from the Cariboo Chilcotin will have to take a course in creating a positive learning environment before she can return to teach

Most Read