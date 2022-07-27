In this courtroom sketch, Aydin Coban is pictured at B.C. Supreme Court, in New Westminster, B.C., on June 6, 2022. Crown prosecutors called their last witness Tuesday in the trial for the Dutch man accused of extorting Port Coquitlam teenager Amanda Todd, who died at age 15 nearly a decade ago. Coban has pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsak

In this courtroom sketch, Aydin Coban is pictured at B.C. Supreme Court, in New Westminster, B.C., on June 6, 2022. Crown prosecutors called their last witness Tuesday in the trial for the Dutch man accused of extorting Port Coquitlam teenager Amanda Todd, who died at age 15 nearly a decade ago. Coban has pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Wolsak

B.C. teenager pushed back against online extortionist, Crown attorney tells jury

‘This is such a horrible feeling for me’

A Crown attorney says British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd pushed back against the person harassing and extorting her online, sending them a message saying she hoped they felt guilty for “ruining a young girl’s life.”

Kristen LeNoble says Todd also made a post on Facebook, asking people she was connected with to support her, and not judge her, as she feared her harasser was about to distribute a link depicting her in a sexual manner.

LeNoble told the jury in the B.C. Supreme Court trial for Aydin Coban, the Dutch man accused extorting Todd, that the person had been threatening to distribute links to her family, friends and classmates unless she performed three sexual “shows” on a web camera.

Coban has pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography.

LeNoble told the jury one of the numerous aliases used to harass and extort Todd told her she had until the end of the day “until all hell breaks loose.”

She says another Facebook post by Todd shows the teenager from Port Coquitlam, B.C., was worried the harassment would continue for the rest of her life.

“This is such a horrible feeling for me,” she read from one of Todd’s Facebook posts.

The extortion began just before Todd turned 13 in November 2009, LeNoble said.

Crown prosecutor Louise Kenworthy told the jury at the start of the trial almost two months ago that Todd had been the victim of a persistent campaign of online “sextortion” over three years before her death at age 15 in October 2012.

LeNoble told the jury on Tuesday that by the time the Crown has finished their closing argument, they will have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Coban was the person behind 22 separate online aliases used to harass and extort the teenager.

ALSO READ: Amanda Todd said ‘pedophile’ had been blackmailing her for years: Crown

The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
Crown stays Prince George-based sex charges against former Indigenous leader Ed John
Next story
Indigenous commercial fishers in Prince Rupert face late start from delayed licences

Just Posted

Fishers for Northern Native Fishing Corporation lost five days on the water due to a delay in licence processing. A fishing vessel unloads near the ferry terminal in Prince Rupert on June 25, 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Indigenous commercial fishers in Prince Rupert face late start from delayed licences

Grand Chief Edward John takes part in a gathering in Vancouver on September 11, 2014. An abrupt stay of proceedings has been directed in the sex assault trial of the former B.C. cabinet minister and Indigenous leader.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Crown stays Prince George-based sex charges against former Indigenous leader Ed John

Prince Rupert city council voted on July 25 to support its fire department in billing BC Ambulance for service calls when firefighters need to drive ambulances due to lack of paramedic staff. Fire crews assist with patients in Jan. 2022 at a house fire. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
BC Ambulance needs to step up so Prince Rupert firefighters can step back – City Council

Recent encounters between grizzlies and people have the Conservation Officer Service warning residents and visitors to the Kitimat area to be bear smart particularly along the lower portion of the Kitimat River. (File photo)
Grizzly encounters in Kitimat prompt warning from Conservation Officer Service