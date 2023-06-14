The provincial government is now covering opioid agonist treatment designed to help people counter their dependence on heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl among other opioids available through medical service plans.(Photo courtesy of Island Health)

The provincial government is now covering opioid agonist treatment designed to help people counter their dependence on heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl among other opioids available through medical service plans.(Photo courtesy of Island Health)

B.C. to cover costs for opioid-use disorder medications becoming 1st province to do so

Change came into effect June 6 using MSP to cover opioid agonist treatment

The provincial government is cutting financial barriers for medications that help British Columbians treat opioid-use disorder – and it’s the first in the country to do so.

Individual medical services plans are now fully covering medications part of opioid agonist treatment. The treatment sees individuals take methadone, buprenorphine/naloxone or slow-release oral morphine to counter their dependence on heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl among other opioids.

Experts consider the opioid agonist treatment part of a multi-pronged response to the illicit toxic drug crisis that has killed more than 12,000 people since the public health emergency was declared in 2016.

Opioid agonist treatment is not a form of prescribed safe supply, a harm-reduction model which sees physicians prescribe pharmaceutical alternatives to illicit drugs in the face of toxic illicit drugs. But prescribed safe supply can often serve as first step for individuals accessing addiction treatment, the provincial government said in a release announcing the expansion.

The change came into effect on June 6 as B.C. is the first province to cover opioid agonist treatment under its respective provincial medical plan.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Jennifer Whiteside said including the treatment under MSP will help people get the help they need.

RELATED: Victoria addiction treatment and recovery options are limited, creating gaps in care

RELATED: Stigma, isolation, inadequate services blamed for highest opioid death rate in B.C.’s north

“Removing these cost barriers to medication-assisted treatment will help more people stabilize their lives, prevent deaths and stay on their journey to wellness as our government continues to build a system of mental-health and addictions care that works for everyone.”

The expansion benefits about 1,600 patients, who paid for medications out of pocket in 2021-22 as PharmaCare covers the rest of the 34,520 patients who used it.

Eligible patients who did not access opioid agonist treatment medications because of cost reasons or because they struggle to register for PharmaCare will also benefit from the expansion.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the improved access strengthens the public health care system.

“By reducing financial barriers to opioid agonist treatment medication, we’re making it easier for people to get the care they need and helping create more equitable health outcomes for people in B.C.”

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC governmentopioid crisisopioidsProvincial Government

Previous story
Abbotsford first B.C. city to roll out rapid response teams to homeless camps
Next story
BC Wildfire Service raises Terrace fire danger rating to ‘extreme’

Just Posted

Prince Rupert RCMP is investigating multiple deaths in the city stemming from one incident on June 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP investigates homicide after four people found dead

One of three stages at the ValhallaFest grounds during set up on June 11. (Hunter Wild/The Northern Sentinel)
Terrace’s ValhallaFest returns for 5th year with 42 acts

(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Nolan Aaron Innes is the subject of the Prince Rupert RCMPs Wanted Wednesday online post for June 14. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Wanted Wednesday: Nolan Aaron Innes

Cheslatta Chief Carrier Sekani Family Services’ board president Corrina Leween speaks at the Tachick Lake ground breaking ceremony for a new detox and healing centre. (Photo courtesy, Carrier Sekani Family Services)
Carrier Sekani breaks ground on detox and healing centre