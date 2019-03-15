B.C. to fund 50 new school playgrounds

This is the second set of schools to get new playgrounds since a program was introduced in 2018

Fifty schools will soon be home to new provincially-funded playgrounds.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announced Friday that a second set of schools to receive new playgrounds since a equipment revitalization program was introduced last year.

The new playgrounds will cost $90,000 to $105,000 each and will be built over the next six months. Thirty will be accessible for all children.

School districts apply for the funding by sending a list of priorities in their capital plan each June. It’s doled out based on greatest need, with top priority given to schools with no playground.

Schools receiving funding include:

Southeast Kootenay School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Isabella Dicken Elementary

Kootenay Lake School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Winlaw Elementary

Kootenay-Columbia School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Castlegar Primary

Central Okanagan School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Rutland Elementary
  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Shannon Lake Elementary

Cariboo Chilcotin School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Tatla Lake Elementary-Junior Secondary

Chilliwack School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Unsworth Elementary

Abbotsford School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Jackson Elementary
  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Upper Sumas Elementary

Langley School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Glenwood Elementary
  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Nicomekl Elementary

Surrey School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Goldstone Park Elementary
  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Strawberry Hill Elementary
  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Westerman Elementary

Delta School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at McCloskey Elementary

Richmond School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Grauer Elementary
  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Kidd Elementary

Vancouver School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at John Norquay Elementary
  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at University Hill Elementary
  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Waverley Elementary

Burnaby School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Maywood Community
  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Second Street Community
  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Sperling Elementary

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Highland Park Elementary

Coquitlam School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Central Elementary
  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Eagle Mountain Middle
  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Pleasantside Elementary

North Vancouver School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Larson Elementary

Sunshine Coast School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Roberts Creek Elementary

Sea to Sky School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Brackendale Elementary

Boundary School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at West Boundary Elementary

Prince George School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Valemount Elementary
  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Van Bien Elementary

Peace River South School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Moberly Lake Elementary

Peace River North School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Duncan Cran Elementary

Greater Victoria School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Braefoot Elementary
  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Eagle View Elementary

Sooke School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Savoury Elementary

Saanich School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Sidney Elementary

Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Gabriola Elementary

Qualicum School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Bowser Elementary

Comox Valley School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Airport Elementary

Campbell River School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Penfield Elementary

Kamloops/Thompson School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Aberdeen Elementary
  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Oak Hills Primary/École Collines d’Or Primaire

Gold Trail School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Kumsheen Elementary-Secondary

Cowichan Valley School District

  • $105,000 for an accessible playground at Alexander Elementary

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at Len Wood Middle School

Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique School District

  • $90,000 for a standard playground at École Élementaire des Grands-Cedres (Port Alberni)
  • $90,000 for a standard playground at École Élementaire des Navigateurs (Richmond)

