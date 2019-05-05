Before arriving in Washington’s King County, the man spent time in Japan and New York City, where there are currently measles outbreaks. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

Health officials in Washington state are warning residents about a Canadian who travelled to the Seattle area and has been diagnosed with measles.

King County health officials say the Canadian from British Columbia travelled to the Seattle area in late April and has since recovered from his illness.

READ MORE: Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Before arriving in King County, he spent time in Japan and New York City, where there are currently measles outbreaks. Officials say this case isn’t connected to a recently ended outbreak in Washington’s Clark County.

While the man was infected, he visited several Seattle locations, including popular tourist attractions and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Officials warn that anyone who doesn’t have immunity through vaccination or a previous infection is at risk.

Measles is a highly contagious disease.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadians remember Second World War’s long, dark Battle of the Atlantic
Next story
Three confirmed dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Smithers

Just Posted

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

Fish processor near Prince Rupert to be audited after reports of illegal bartering

Investigators are especially interested if portions of a customer’s catch were not returned

New power line needed for LNG project

Would connect Site C to LNG plant at Kitimat

Witness gets $300 reward for turning in wolf poacher on Halfway River

Poacher used a baited barbed triple hook trap in effort to catch wolves

Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs renew fishing ban

Conservation measure part of long-term hopes to revamp permitting process in their territory

VIDEO: At least 40 dead in Russian planes fiery emergency landing

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board

Three confirmed dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Smithers

A helicopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

B.C. Hockey League champs claim Doyle Cup

Prince George Spruce Kings beat Brooks Bandits 4-2 to win Pacific Regional championship

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

Most Read