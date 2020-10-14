Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)

B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins tomorrow in Prince Rupert

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Voters in Prince Rupert, who have already made up their minds in the provincial election, will be able to cast their ballots in-person, starting tomorrow. For outlying areas, advance voting begins on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.

Elections BC had received roughly 670,000 vote-by-mail package requests as of Oct. 14. There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote:

Advance polling locations:

Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

Prince Rupert: Seasport Shopping Centre 125 1st Ave W Prince Rupert, BC Thu-Wed Oct 15-21

Bella Bella: Captain Carpenter Room, 214 Ubais Ave. Sun-Tue Oct 18-20

Queen Charlotte: E.A. Ross Room-Queen Charlotte Community Hall, 134 Bay St. Sun-Tue Oct 18-20

Masset: Howard Phillips Comm Hall 1590 Cook St Masset, BC Sun-Tue Oct 18-20

Bella Coola: Moose Hall 272 20 Hwy Sun-Tue Oct 18-20

Candidates running in the North Coast:

B.C. Liberal – Roy Jones Jr.

B.C. NDP – Jennifer Rice

B.C. Libertarian Party – Jody Craven

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

  • A B.C. driver’s licence
  • A B.C. Identification Card
  • A B.C. Services Card, with photo
  • A Certificate of Indian Status
  • Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

  • Physical distancing
  • Capacity limits
  • Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
  • Protective barriers
  • Hand sanitizing stations
  • Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
  • Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

