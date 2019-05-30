B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Ports across B.C. are not shutting down after a “tentative agreement” was reached between the union and the BC Maritime Employers Association.

In news release late Thursday morning, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union said all night negotiations had led to a tentative deal.

The lockout, which was scheduled at 8 a.m. Thursday for all B.C. ports, will be lifted. The deal was reached with the help of federal mediators.

No details will be released until union members vote to ratify the deal.

Jeff Scott, chairman of the employers association, said the agreement will continue to allow B.C.’s ports to be competitive.

The lockout was lifted and a statement from the association said normal operations would resume late Thursday afternoon.

“We appreciate the efforts of both parties to focus on reaching agreement and ensuring B.C. ports remain open for business,” Scott said.

Automation was a key issue in the talks, with the employers association saying it would protect and enhance jobs while the union countered that automation would “decimate” ports and harm workers.

The last collective agreement expired March 31, 2018, and the union says negotiations began 18 months ago.

The employers association represents about 55 companies that employ about 7,000 workers. It said about 60 million tonnes of goods worth $53 billion are moved in and out of the ports every year.

“We are confident that this agreement, once signed, will secure a positive long-term outlook for trade and operations at our terminals, for the province and for the country,” Scott said.

READ MORE: Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

READ MORE: Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms
Next story
B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

Just Posted

Dry conditions on Haida Gwaii causes water restrictions

Level 1 water restrictions in place in the Village of Queen Charlotte as of May 31

Haida artist given month to live without cancer treatment, but must wait weeks to see doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Rehabilitated juvenile eagle released in Old Massett

The eagle survived electrocution and was sent to OWL in Ladner

Bulk of federal clean-energy investments go to remote Haida Gwaii in B.C.

The project would involve expanding an existing hydroelectricity installation and reducing use of diesel fuel

UPDATE: Haida Gwaii grey whale deaths add to growing trend

70 whales have died in this year along the whale’s migratory route

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Probe launched after pipeline protestor knocked down by police at Liberal fundraiser

Video shows elderly woman knocked down by police

Wildfires surges to 230000, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta

There have been no homes or business damaged to date around High Level

B.C. middle school phasing out letter grades

Elementary and middle school will soon all have proficiency scales for report cards

Sister of man accused in South Surrey torched-SUV killing makes court appearance

Inderdeep Kaur Deo appeared before Surrey judge by video

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Most Read