(Black Press Media files)

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

A woman who had her car impounded and received a 90-day driving suspensions despite having her son drive her has gotten her licence and vehicle back.

The woman, who was pulled over by RCMP the weekend of Dec. 14 near Nelson, was impaired. However, the lawyer who represented her said she was not driving.

According to lawyer Sarah Leamon, the woman’s sober son was driving but police felt there was a danger the mother could reach over and grab the wheel. The woman was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had her car impounded.

On Sunday, Leamon said the woman’s licence was “reinstated and the vehicle was released from impound” on Friday.

ALSO READ: Impaired driver gets early morning ticket in B.C. school zone

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
After deadly crashes of marquee aircraft, Boeing CEO is out

Just Posted

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

Tonight’s fireworks in Queen Charlotte postponed

Fireworks show rescheduled to ring in the new year

Safer connections between Port Clements, Tlell

Two older bridges along Highway 16 on Haida Gwaii replaced

Transport Canada to let Sandspit Inn run until September, SCS wants stable solution

Manager of Sandspit Inn may leave position over business’ uncertain future

Ferry cancellations and wind warning in effect for Haida Gwaii, Monday

Skidegate sailing to Prince Rupert rescheduled

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

CP rail train hit by an avalanche east of Revelstoke

An assessment is in process

‘Most’ Atlantic salmon in pen escape after fire at B.C. fish farm

21,000 salmon were in the pen when the fire broke out

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

UPDATE: One confirmed dead after Courtenay-bound plane crashes north of Tofino

Plane was scheduled to land in Courtenay Saturday afternoon

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Most Read