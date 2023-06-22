Jennifer Charlesworth, B.C.’s representative for children and youth is seen in Victoria on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Charlesworth says her office conducted a review of critical injury and death reports of youth between 2018 and 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

Jennifer Charlesworth, B.C.’s representative for children and youth is seen in Victoria on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Charlesworth says her office conducted a review of critical injury and death reports of youth between 2018 and 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

B.C. youth representative calls for better government care of gender-diverse youth

Review of critical injury and death reports of gender-diverse youth raises serious concerns

British Columbia’s representative for children and youth says gender-diverse young people, notably those in care, aren’t getting the support they need and she is calling on the provincial government to fill service gaps.

Jennifer Charlesworth said a lack of gender-affirming care, from medical intervention to social support, can cause further harm and trauma for youth at a time when LGBTQ groups are facing hate and violence.

“Many two-spirit, trans, nonbinary (and) gender-diverse young people have multiple co-occurring support needs and yet the supports they received are siloed,” Charlesworth told a news conference Thursday.

She said a review by her office about critical injury and death reports of gender-diverse youth between 2018 and 2021 raises serious concerns.

The analysis found 44 per cent of two-spirit, transgender, nonbinary and other gender-diverse youth in government care reported suicidal thoughts and self harm compared with 14 per cent of males and 22 per cent of females who did not identify as being in those groups, she said.

“The evidence is clear that these negative life experiences and outcomes for these young people are preventable and when we know better, we must do better,” Charlesworth said. “When children and youth are valued, nurtured, affirmed and receive the care and supports that they need, their outcomes are similar to their cisgender counterparts.”

Charlesworth’s office is now calling on the provincial government to identify and implement policies to support these youth.

“Culturally relevant and wraparound supports are largely missing and … housing is an ongoing need. These children and youth need housing supports that emphasize belonging and safety and too often it’s not available.”

A report released by the representative Thursday also recommended the Children’s Ministry create at least two provincial positions to support staff and caregivers of gender-diverse children, and that the Addictions Ministry review the mental health needs of the group to be reflected in the government’s next action plan.

“By implementing these recommendations, government can create positive change,” Charlesworth said in a news release.

The province did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

READ ALSO: ‘Aggressive’ anti-SOGI protest forces B.C. school trustees to cut meeting short

transgender

Previous story
Facebook, Instagram poised to block feeds from Canadian news media

Just Posted

A spokesperson for Meta says the company will be ending news availability on Facebook and Instagram for its Canadian users in response to the passage of Bill C-18. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Facebook, Instagram poised to block feeds from Canadian news media

In a week-long operation, Terrace RCMP and the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team (UGET)’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) arrested several individuals and seized weapons, drugs, cash and more. (Black Press Media file photo)
BREAKING: Several arrests, seizures follow joint operation by Terrace RCMP and B.C.’s gang enforcement team

Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas at the Humboldt Forum in Germany with the JAJ mural for his new book. (Photo:supplied/Thilo Lenz)
Not all art is stolen – Michael Nicholl Yahgulanaas

Saik’uz fire team pose for a photo after winning the qualifiers in Penticton earlier this year. Left to right: Caleb Nome, Deputy Chief Erik Johnny Marten, William Mole, Gilbert Vickers Jr., Brandon Thomas, team captain Jeremy Louie and Fire Chief Gilbert Vickers. (Submitted photo)
Saik’uz fire team to represent B.C. in national tournament