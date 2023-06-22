B.C. youth representative calls for better government care of gender-diverse youth

Jennifer Charlesworth, B.C.’s representative for children and youth is seen in Victoria on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Charlesworth says her office conducted a review of critical injury and death reports of youth between 2018 and 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

British Columbia’s representative for children and youth says gender-diverse young people, notably those in care, aren’t getting the support they need and she is calling on the provincial government to fill service gaps.

Jennifer Charlesworth said a lack of gender-affirming care, from medical intervention to social support, can cause further harm and trauma for youth at a time when LGBTQ groups are facing hate and violence.

“Many two-spirit, trans, nonbinary (and) gender-diverse young people have multiple co-occurring support needs and yet the supports they received are siloed,” Charlesworth told a news conference Thursday.

She said a review by her office about critical injury and death reports of gender-diverse youth between 2018 and 2021 raises serious concerns.

The analysis found 44 per cent of two-spirit, transgender, nonbinary and other gender-diverse youth in government care reported suicidal thoughts and self harm compared with 14 per cent of males and 22 per cent of females who did not identify as being in those groups, she said.

“The evidence is clear that these negative life experiences and outcomes for these young people are preventable and when we know better, we must do better,” Charlesworth said. “When children and youth are valued, nurtured, affirmed and receive the care and supports that they need, their outcomes are similar to their cisgender counterparts.”

Charlesworth’s office is now calling on the provincial government to identify and implement policies to support these youth.

“Culturally relevant and wraparound supports are largely missing and … housing is an ongoing need. These children and youth need housing supports that emphasize belonging and safety and too often it’s not available.”

A report released by the representative Thursday also recommended the Children’s Ministry create at least two provincial positions to support staff and caregivers of gender-diverse children, and that the Addictions Ministry review the mental health needs of the group to be reflected in the government’s next action plan.

“By implementing these recommendations, government can create positive change,” Charlesworth said in a news release.

The province did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

READ ALSO: ‘Aggressive’ anti-SOGI protest forces B.C. school trustees to cut meeting short

transgender