Bachrach announces candidacy

Smithers mayor will seek to replace Cullen as Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP

Taylor Bachrach

Speculation that Taylor Bachrach is considering throwing his hat in the ring for the nomination to run in the upcoming federal election under the NDP banner is no longer rumour.

In a Facebook post earlier this evening, the Smithers mayor made it official that he wants to replace Nathan Cullen as MP for Skeena Bulkley Valley.

“This is a big step for me and my family and I want to thank everyone who’s reached out to us over the past month to offer their encouragement,” Bachrach said against a backdrop of firewood at his cabin on Hudson Bay Mountain.

He did not drop any big policy bombs in the two-minute video, but outlined three “core values” of his campaign: that local voices must be strongly represented in decision-making that impacts the region; that regardless of differences, everyone shares a concern for future generations; and that the way to move forward as a region is through mutual respect.

Cullen, who has represented Skeena-Bulkley Valley since 2004, announced on March 1 that he would not be seeking re-election.

Bachrach is the owner of Bachrach Communications, a media consultancy firm in Smithers. He launched his political career as a councillor for the Village of Telkwa in 2008. He has served as mayor of Smithers since 2011.

