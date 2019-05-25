Bachrach nominated by NDP for federal election

The Smithers mayor won on the first ballot with 446 of 797 votes

Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach will be the NDP candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley in the federal election.

Bachrach won the nomination in a meeting in Terrace today on the first ballot.

“This has been an incredible process,” he said in accepting the nomination. “I want to first thank all of you for being part of it, it’s been such a rewarding experience to feel the region in a really intimate way calling into these small communities and talking with people and hearing about their hopes and dreams for the future.”

There were 1,017 eligible voters of which 797 cast ballots for the four candidates on the ticket. Bachrach got 446.

The race became necessary when Nathan Cullen announced March 1 he was retiring from politics.

“It was a decisive and well-earned win,” Cullen said following the meeting.

“Taylor has built support across the region already. The other candidates were all impressive and Taylor was gracious in the win.”

Bachrach has said he will not step down as mayor of Smithers until the ballots are counted on Oct. 19 after the general election. He does not believe the federal campaign will affect the running of the town.

