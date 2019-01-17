Bad weather delays next Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry

Stormy weather will delay the next ferry sailing from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii.

As of Thursday, Jan. 17, BC Ferries expects that the regular Sunday night departure from Prince Rupert will be delayed until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21.

The ferry is expected to arrive at Skidegate Landing by 7:30 p.m. Monday, and will depart again for Prince Rupert at 11:30 p.m. the same day, arriving at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The next Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii sailing is scheduled to leave Prince Rupert at 10 a.m. Tuesday, arriving at Skidegate Landing by 4 p.m. The return trip is expected to leave at 10 p.m. Tuesday and arrive in Prince Rupert at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

BC Ferries says the schedule change was prompted by a bad weather forecast, which has pushed back the Northern Expedition’s weekend sailing between Prince Rupert and Port Hardy by 24 hours.

BC Ferries cautions that the revised times are estimates only, and also subject to change.

As of Thursday evening, some weather forecasts show high wind and waves in Hecate Strait on Monday afternoon and evening, which may prompt further changes.

For the latest updates, check for Service Notices at the bottom of the BC Ferries webpage for Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii.