(File photo)

Bad weather delays next Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry

Stormy weather will delay the next ferry sailing from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii.

As of Thursday, Jan. 17, BC Ferries expects that the regular Sunday night departure from Prince Rupert will be delayed until 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21.

The ferry is expected to arrive at Skidegate Landing by 7:30 p.m. Monday, and will depart again for Prince Rupert at 11:30 p.m. the same day, arriving at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.

The next Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii sailing is scheduled to leave Prince Rupert at 10 a.m. Tuesday, arriving at Skidegate Landing by 4 p.m. The return trip is expected to leave at 10 p.m. Tuesday and arrive in Prince Rupert at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

BC Ferries says the schedule change was prompted by a bad weather forecast, which has pushed back the Northern Expedition’s weekend sailing between Prince Rupert and Port Hardy by 24 hours.

BC Ferries cautions that the revised times are estimates only, and also subject to change.

Related: December windstorms led to record ferry cancellations

As of Thursday evening, some weather forecasts show high wind and waves in Hecate Strait on Monday afternoon and evening, which may prompt further changes.

For the latest updates, check for Service Notices at the bottom of the BC Ferries webpage for Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii.

Previous story
Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

Just Posted

Bad weather delays next Prince Rupert/Haida Gwaii ferry

Stormy weather will delay the next ferry sailing from Prince Rupert to… Continue reading

Number-one bud: Q.C. cannabis store could be the first on Haida Gwaii

A local business owner is looking to open the first licensed cannabis… Continue reading

B.C. chiefs show solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Chiefs from around B.C. outside the Coastal GasLink pipeline route in Smithers show support.

December windstorms led to record ferry cancellations

Baileys for breakfast? It may not be what the doctor ordered, but… Continue reading

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Each year in Canada, approximately 900 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

‘Prince of Pot’ Marc Emery accused of sexual assault, harassment

Emery denied the allegations, but a Toronto woman says she is not the only one speaking out

Vancouver Island photographer makes National Geographic’s 2018 elite

Rare double honour for Marston from the 36 best Your Shots out of nearly 19,000 photos

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

Port authority imposes ban on development around Lelu Island

Following Pacific Northwest LNG, there will be no future projects proposed near Flora Bank

In limbo: Leftover embryos challenge clinics, couples

Some are outright abandoned by people who quit paying storage fees and other couples struggle with tough decisions

Most Read