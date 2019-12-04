A bag of cocaine, which contained 3.6 grams of the drug, was found on the floor of a Parksville Qualicum Beach-area grocery store on Dec. 4, 2019. (Oceanside RCMP photo)

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Anyone out there missing their cocaine? The Oceanside RCMP would like to chat.

An employee at a Parksville Qualicum Beach area grocery store found a suspicious baggie on the floor of an aisle on Wednesday, Dec. 4 and turned it over to police.

Turns out, it was 3.6 grams of cocaine.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Suspected gunfire causes $35K in damage

“If you are in the habit of dropping significant quantities of cocaine in very public places, consider attending the Oceanside RCMP detachment as we sure would like to talk to you,” said police in a press release. “We are just grateful that this was found by a responsible employee and did not fall into the hands of a child.”

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk
Next story
Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Just Posted

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

A Prince Rupert man convicted in the deaths of his foster parents… Continue reading

Haida Gwaii athletes headed to Halifax

Plenty of representation for the islands at next year’s North American Indigenous Games

SkeenaWild Film and Photo Festival announces 2019 winners

The festival celebrated 10 years

Notice of fishing closure between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert

As of 11:59 on Friday certain quota areas will be closed to commercial Red Sea Urchins fishing

VIDEO: Feds say next carbon price hike won’t be decided til 2022

Comment follows study that suggested best way to hit 2030 emissions targets was to quadruple price

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

23% of Canadians believe God created humans in the past 10,000 years

Man found dead in entrance of bank in Quesnel

A 45-year-old man was discovered dead at around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 4

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names

The association said it plans to implement the new division names for the 2020 box lacrosse season

Most Read