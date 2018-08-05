(Haida Gwaii Observer/File photo)

Bailey elected Gwaii Trust director for Graham Island Central

Voters in Port Clements and Tlell choose Maureen Bailey for director of Graham Island Central

Maureen Bailey is the new Gwaii Trust director for Graham Island Central.

Port Clements and Tlell voters gave Bailey a strong show of support in the Aug. 4 by-election, where she received 49 votes.

Fellow candidates Elizabeth Cumming and Ian Gould received 15 and 13 votes, respectively.

Bailey replaces former director Berry Wijdeven, who resigned his position. With Christine Cunningham as her alternate, Bailey said some of her top priorities for Graham Island Central are sustainable energy, food security, and support for local youth.

RELATED: Election time for Graham Island Central

Previous story
Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada
Next story
Haida Gwaii ferry sailings delayed by trouble on Inside Passage route

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii ferry sailings delayed by trouble on Inside Passage route

Sunday and Monday sailings cancelled while Northern Adventure replaces troubled Northern Expedition

Bailey elected Gwaii Trust director for Graham Island Central

Voters in Port Clements and Tlell choose Maureen Bailey for director of Graham Island Central

Abuse cases highlight need for islands animal shelter, bylaws

One dog had a collar grown into his neck. Another had several… Continue reading

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

DFO increases recreational catch of marine-area chinook

Still no chinook openings anticipated for Skeena River

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

‘It was quite terrifying:’ B.C. couple recalls mudslide surrounding them

‘It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.’

Video of man taunting bison in Yellowstone National Park goes viral

The bison is seen roaming amid stopped traffic – until a man starts ‘harassing’ it, officials say

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Most Read