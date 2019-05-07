Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a mariachi frog ornament stolen last month on Stewart Avenue. Photo submitted

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help get the mariachi frog band back together.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, resident Marc Johnston is kicking himself for forgetting to lock his truck before going to bed April 16, when mariachi frog lawn ornaments were taken from his vehicle.

A press release notes that thieves made off with a suitcase of Johnston’s clothing, power tools and several personal items from the truck, which was parked at Anchorage Marina, located at 1250 Stewart Ave.

Johnston said to the investigating officer, the “clothes and tools can be replaced, but not my frogs,” which piqued the officer’s curiosity, prompting him to inquire about the frogs.

The trio of garden decorations are part of a four-piece band, and have been with Johnston for some time. Recognizing how distressed Johnston was, the officer scoured the surrounding area and was fortunate enough to find, under a nearby staircase, three of the four band members, as well as Johnston’s suitcase.

“We would love to reunite the band but hope is fading fast for a happy reunion,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

Anyone with information about the missing mariachi frog, which stands about 45 centimetres tall, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: RCMP on the lookout for lawn ornament bandits in Parkville and Qualicum Beach


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP
Next story
B.C. man who taught others to evade millions in taxes loses appeal

Just Posted

Smithers resident’s challenge to Coastal GasLink heard by NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

Northwest plane-crash victim remembered as selfless member of community

Three people killed and one airlifted to hospital after a Cessna crashed north of Smithers on May 4

Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

Rising temperatures have resulted in a ban on some types of open burning

Fish processor near Prince Rupert to be audited after reports of illegal bartering

Investigators are especially interested if portions of a customer’s catch were not returned

New power line needed for LNG project

Would connect Site C to LNG plant at Kitimat

Nanaimo-Ladysmith Green win sends message to other parties that climate issue a winner

Paul Manly received 37.4 per cent of the vote

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Family remembers young B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

Dwayne ‘The Rockfish’ Johnson, a preemie pup found near B.C. dock, now at rescue centre

It took many helping hands to transport Dwayne to veterinarians in Vancouver

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Most Read