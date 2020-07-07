BC Cancer mobile mammography coach coming to Haida Gwaii this month

Breast cancer screening appointments still available; clients asked to bring a face mask

Appointments are still available for the BC Cancer mobile mammography coach, which will arrive on Haida Gwaii later this month to provide breast cancer screenings.

According to Andrea Visscher, communications officer for the Provincial Health Services Authority, technologists on board the coach this year will be wearing protective equipment such as face masks, gloves and eye protection.

“This year appointment times are more spread out to accommodate thorough cleaning between client appointments,” Visscher said.

Clients are also encouraged to bring a face mask to their appointment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On July 20, the mobile mammography coach will be operating at the Skidegate Health Centre (156 2nd Ave.).

On July 21 and 22, the coach will be at the Queen Charlotte Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre/Xaayda Gwaay Ngaaysdll Naay (3209 Oceanview Dr.).

On July 23 it will be parked outside the Port Clements Medical Clinic (12 Park St.).

On July 24 and 25, the coach will operate at the Masset Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital and Health Centre (2520 Harrison Ave.).

The coach will then be in Old Massett on July 27, at a location yet to be determined.

Finally, on July 28 and 29, the coach will wrap up its rounds at the Sandspit Medical Clinic (403 Copper Bay Rd.).

B.C. women 40 years and older can make appointments online at mammographyconsent.screeningbc.ca or by calling 1-800-663-9203.

More information can be found on the BC Cancer website.

