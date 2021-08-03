The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)

The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)

BC Ferries apologizes after ferry-goers stranded waiting for non-existent sailing

Tsawwassen, Salt Spring and Pender Islands B.C. Day schedule error creates issues

Travellers between Tsawwassen, Pender Island and Salt Spring Island found themselves stranded after reserving B.C. ferry tickets incorrectly scheduled on B.C. Day, Aug. 2.

On Twitter, several travellers reported arriving at B.C. Ferries terminals bound for and departing the three terminals only to discover their reserved ferry was no longer sailing. B.C. Ferries compensated some travellers with rescheduled departures through Swartz Bay, according to a BC Ferries email to Black Press Media.

However, the rescheduled departures were some hours later and could not accommodate all those with awry reservations according to accounts from Twitter. Full refunds were also distributed, but there have been no accounts of compensated overnight stays for stranded ferry goers.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ following the lift of travel restrictions

BC Ferries could not respond to further questions on how the booking error was made or the total number of those impacted.

“We sincerely apologize to all customers affected and are giving full refunds for the inconvenience,” BC Ferries Tweeted in one response to an affected traveller. “Sailings were incorrectly built in our system for today’s Holiday Monday schedule.”

READ ALSO: Dog coaxed to safety from edge of Greater Victoria-bound BC Ferry vessel

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferrySalt Spring Island

Previous story
Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP
Next story
Vaccinated? You’re 10x less likely to catch and transmit COVID-19, but risk remains

Just Posted

Nathan Legault associate pastor of Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church was fired July 24, following an investigation into online activities with underage girls. (Photo: N. Legault Facebook)
Prince Rupert Fellowship Baptist Church associate pastor fired following investigation into online activities with underage girls

A row of roses at adorning the promenade at Rotary Waterfront Park in Prince Rupert wait to be cascaded into the water in memory of tugboat captain Troy Pearson, at his harbour memorial service on July 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A row of roses and a circle of boats mark tugboat captain’s memorial

A memorial service planned for July 31, in remembrance of Prince Rupert tug boat captain Troy Pearson who lost his life on Feb. 11 along with Charley Cragg in the sinking of the Ingenika, will hopefully raise the attention of the Canadian Coast Guard, Worksafe BC and the RCMP stated widow Judy Carlick-Pearson. (Photo: supplied)
Memorial event planned for Prince Rupert captain who died in Kitimat tugboat incident

Claire Rattée is the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Skeena - Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election. (File photo)
Conservative candidate named for next federal election