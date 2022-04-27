BC Ferries cancellation update: Charter flights and limited passenger sailings for essential travel

Limited passenger sailing and charter flights will be provided for essential travel, regular sailings from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii will recommence on April 29. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

During a week of cancellations affecting more than 1,200 passengers, BC Ferries confirmed on April 27, that regular sailings between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert will resume on April 29 (Friday) with the 11 a.m. sailing from the coastal city to Port Hardy.

” We require a specific number of crew members onboard the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations, and this Covid-19 outbreak has limited our ability to provide full service,” the company stated.

Limited alternative transportation has been arranged by the ferry company for essential travel issues, with charter flights and limited passenger sailings.

As stated in a company press release, The Northern Adventure will provide cargo and limited essential passenger travel only sailings, with TAP medical customers receiving priority, on the following schedule:

Depart Prince Rupert, April 26, 6 p.m.

Arrive Skidegate, April 27, 6:30 a.m.

Depart Skidegate, April 27, 3 p.m.

Arrive Prince Rupert, April 27, 10 p.m.

Depart Prince Rupert, April 28, 2:30 p.m.

Arive Skidegate, April 28, 8:30 p.m.

Depart Skidegate, April 29, 12:30 a.m.

Arrive Prince Rupert, April 29 6:30 a.m.

“A TAP confirmation number must be provided at the time of booking for medical-related travel on these sailings. Passenger amenities, food service and cabins, will not be available,” the statement from BC Ferries reads.

“A charter plane has been scheduled for the following flights between Prince Rupert – Skidegate, for impacted passengers. Travellers on these flights must check-in at the BC Ferries terminal by the following check-in times, in order to be shuttled to the airport:

Check in Prince Rupert, April 27, 7:30 am, flight departs 10:50 am

Check in Skidegate, April 27, 7:30 a.m., flight departs 11:30 a.m.

Check in Prince Rupert, April 27, 11 a.m., depart 1:10 p.m.

Check in Prince Rupert, April 28, 7:30 a.m., depart 11:05 a.m.

Check in Skidegate, April 28, 7:30 a.m., depart 12 p.m.

Check in Prince Rupert, April 28, 11 a.m., depart 1:10 p.m.

Check in Skidegate, April 28, 11:30 a.m., depart 2:05 p.m.

BC ferries stated in its issued update that impacted passengers can book the charter flights and essential travel sailings by calling the customer service centre.”

“Masks are mandatory on flights and strongly recommended for travel onboard these sailings in all indoor public spaces. Proof of vaccination is not required at this time, the transportation company stated.

“We are working to provide additional flight options this week. Updates will continue to be shared as soon as they become available.”

Customers impacted are asked to keep their receipts and contact Customer Relations for compensation consideration on a case-by-case basis.

“Our customer service centre will contact customers with bookings on cancelled sailings to let them know their booking must be cancelled and we will refund fees and/or fares.”

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, follow @BCFerries on Twitter, visit the Current Conditions webpage at www.bcferries.com or call toll-free at 1-888-223-3779.