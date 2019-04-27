BC Ferries cancelling several sailings on south coast due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

BC Ferries were faced with a number of issues Saturday, causing cancellations and delays across several sailings.

High winds have cancelled all further sailings between Victoria’s Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen in Delta. This includes sailings at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Other sailings cancelled due to winds included the Queen of Alberni’s 12:45 p.m. sailing from Nanaimo’s Duke Point, as was an earlier sailing of the Coastal Inspiration from Duke Point.

“It’s difficult to predict when sailings will resume and non-reserved customers will be able to travel as weather and vessel issues are putting considerable pressure on the system today,” noted a social media post from BC Ferries at 1 p.m, advising that travellers monitor travel advisories on the ferry corporations website.

The 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Victoria had been cancelled due to mechanical issues that could cause safety issues in high winds, according to a 9:45 a.m. service update from the Crown corporation.

Sailings from West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo’s Departure Bay were delayed by 35 minutes due to an IT issue that impacted ticket purchasing.

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Nanaimo were facing a 90-minute delay, due to a medical emergency on a ferry travelling between Nanaimo and Vancouver earlier.

READ MORE: High winds cause power outages, ferry cancellations in Metro Vancouver

The high winds along the Georgia Strait also forced BC Ferries to cancel the 11 a.m. departure form Mayne Island to Tsawwassen, as well as the 12:40 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Salt Spring Island.

The cancellations and delays along south coast ferry routes follow last weekend’s busy holiday scheduling, which saw lengthy lineups until Wednesday.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Life experience key to NDP nomination hopeful
Next story
B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Just Posted

Wet’suwet’en-settler relations book nominated for lieutenant-governor award

Tyler McCreary’s Shared Histories book seen as a legacy for truth and reconciliation

Life experience key to NDP nomination hopeful

Amanda Ramsay is one of four in the running

B.C. begins reconciliation talks with Wet’suwet’en

Hereditary Chief Na’moks addresses the United Nations in New York City

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered

DFO confident new site related to April 2 dump of 250 more crab

Haida youth travels to New York for UN forum on Indigenous issues

Haana Edensaw presented her speech in Xaad Kil, Masset dialect of the Haida language

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

B.C. man sues Twitter for alleged ‘defamatory’ tweets linked to U.S. election

Frank Giustra is the founder of Lionsgate Entertainment and CEO of the Fiore Group of Companies

Officials: Four injured in shooting at California synagogue

There was no known threat after a man was detained in the shooting at the Chabad of Poway

BC Ferries cancelling several sailings on south coast due to strong winds

A number of sailings between Victoria and Tsawwassen were cancelled, with many other routes delayed

More rain forecast for flood-weary communities in Ontario, Quebec, N.B.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities have declared states of emergency

Chilliwack filmmaker looks at ‘The Cost of Winning’ and how adults suck fun out of kids’ sports

Documentary ‘The Cost of Winning’ a wide-ranging analysis of how adults took fun out of kids’ sports

Hero’s quick action saves drowning kayaker in Peachland, B.C.

According to RCMP, the man’s kayak had overturned, and he was not wearing a life jacket

Campaign to give terminally ill B.C. boy his dream vacation reaches goal

Eight-year-old wanted to go on a cruise with his family

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

Most Read