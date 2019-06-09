This photo shows the rescue of a man whose canoe capsized in Active Pass. (Cameron May/Twitter)

BC Ferries crews rescue capsized boater in Georgia Strait

Two vehicles participated in rescue

According to multiple accounts, BC Ferries rescued a man Saturday night, after his canoe had capsized near Mayne Island.

Crews of two separate vehicles — said to be the Spirit of B.C. heading from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and the Queen of Cumberland heading from Pender Island to Mayne Island — participated in the rescue, with both vessels launching rescue vessels. According to multiple accounts, the man was able to swim to safety after his vehicle had overturned at Helen Point in Active Pass.

The rescue craft of the Queen of of Cumberland then carried the individual back to Mayne Island.

The incident delayed both vehicles for up to 30 minutes.

