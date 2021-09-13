BC Ferries announced the delayed sailing of the The MV Kwuna from Alliford Bay to Skidegate due to mechanical problems on Sept. 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

BC Ferries delay in Haida Gwaii due to mechanical difficulty

Sailings between Alliford Bay and Skidegate affected

Sailings between Alliford Bay and Skidegate BC Ferries terminals are experiencing delays due to the ship MV Kwuna experiencing a mechanical problem with a “right angle drive,” BC Ferries announced, on Sept. 13.

The MV Kwuna is currently docked at Alliford Bay. BC Ferries is working to resolve the issue and will release more information when it becomes available.

“The engineers are working on the issue and hope to have it resolved within the next 30 minutes,” Deborah Marshal, BC executive director and public affairs, told The Haida Gwaii Observer.

Check @BCFerries on Twitter or visit their current conditions webpage for up-to-date information.

 
