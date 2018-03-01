BC Ferries employees Hank Glowinski, Brittany Benson and Shawn MacDonald in the new walk-on passenger waiting room. (BC Ferries)

BC Ferries Prince Rupert terminal gets a $12M upgrade

Upgrades to the ageing terminal aimed to make a more comfortable journey for passengers

Passengers travelling through Prince Rupert’s BC Ferries terminal may notice new upgrades to the covered walkway, a new waiting room and wider trestle for loading vehicles onto the ferry — part of a recently finished $12 million upgrade to the terminal.

Over the next 12 years, BC Ferries plans to spend $3 billion upgrading their fleet and terminals, vice president and chief operating officer Corrine Storey said in a press release March 1.

“This project replaced infrastructure that was at the end of its service life, and now provides a more modern and pleasant journey for our customers travelling on the North Coast,” Storey said.

Prince Rupert city councillor and FAC representative Barry Cunningham said, “I am pleased to see investments like this and others in the northern and central routes. I believe BC Ferries is taking note of the importance of the ferry service to the residents of coastal B.C. as a transportation link and to our tourism trade.”

