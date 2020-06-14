BC Ferries removing some sailings between Skidegate and Alliford Bay

The 12:30 p.m. sailing from Alliford Bay and the 1 p.m. sailing from Skidegate are being removed

FILE - A ferry pulls up to the Skidegate Landing terminal. BC Ferries is adjusting the schedule on the Alliford Bay to Skidegate route effective Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)

BC Ferries is removing two sailings between Alliford Bay and Skidegate effective June 16.

According to a service notice on June 12, the 12:30 p.m. sailing from Alliford Bay and the 1 p.m. sailing from Skidegate are being removed.

Prior to the notice taking effect, the two sailings were available daily except for Thursdays.

“Traffic across all of BC Ferries’ routes is down significantly due to COVID-19,” the notice said. “Minor adjustments to schedules on some inter-island routes are being implemented to maintain minimum core service levels as outlined in the Coastal Ferry Services Contract with the Province of B.C.”

An earlier service notice on May 30 also cancelled the last round trip for the MV Kwuna on June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, though the notice for those cancellations said the reason was “to facilitate connecting staff on a charter flight.”

