FILE - A ferry pulls up to the Skidegate Landing terminal. BC Ferries is adjusting the schedule on the Alliford Bay to Skidegate route effective Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)

BC Ferries removing some sailings between Skidegate and Alliford Bay

The 12:30 p.m. sailing from Alliford Bay and the 1 p.m. sailing from Skidegate are being removed

BC Ferries is removing two sailings between Alliford Bay and Skidegate effective June 16.

According to a service notice on June 12, the 12:30 p.m. sailing from Alliford Bay and the 1 p.m. sailing from Skidegate are being removed.

Prior to the notice taking effect, the two sailings were available daily except for Thursdays.

ALSO READ: All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

“Traffic across all of BC Ferries’ routes is down significantly due to COVID-19,” the notice said. “Minor adjustments to schedules on some inter-island routes are being implemented to maintain minimum core service levels as outlined in the Coastal Ferry Services Contract with the Province of B.C.”

An earlier service notice on May 30 also cancelled the last round trip for the MV Kwuna on June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, though the notice for those cancellations said the reason was “to facilitate connecting staff on a charter flight.”

ALSO READ: BC Ferries losing up to $1.5 million each day as pandemic tanks ridership

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
karissa.gall@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford
Next story
Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Just Posted

BC Ferries removing some sailings between Skidegate and Alliford Bay

The 12:30 p.m. sailing from Alliford Bay and the 1 p.m. sailing from Skidegate are being removed

Black Lives Matter solidarity protest set for Sunday in Daajing Giids

Solidarity protest organized by teachers association will begin at 2 p.m. at the baseball field

PHOTOS: Spring showers bring rainbows on Haida Gwaii

Have you snapped a photo of the meteorological phenomenon this month?

Transport Canada approves more than $1 million for Masset Airport runway lighting

Agreement for Runway Lighting Rehabilitation approved through Airports Capital Assistance Program

Haida weaver wins three titles at Sealaska juried art show

Old Massett-based weaver won prizes for spruce root basket, imitation abalone hat

Politics as normal suspended in B.C., but will that change when house returns?

Wilkinson said support for Dr. Bonnie Henry necessary, but Liberals want the economy to recover quickly

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Dispose of your face masks safely, top doctor urges Canadians

Leaving masks lying around is bad for both environment and transmission

Lawsuit filed by family of a B.C. man who died in a police confrontation

Family says Jason Koehler died shortly after being jolted with a Taser, pepper sprayed, beaten with police baton

COVID forces changes as B.C. provincial courts reopen for trials

The provincial court has now set out a series of standards to cautiously reopen

‘If we are quiet, we aren’t changing the situation,’ B.C.teacher says of racism he’s faced

Surrey school district hopes to have ‘clear action in place’ by the fall

Trans Mountain pipeline shuts as crews clean spill in Abbotsford

Transportation Safety Board has sent an investigator to the spill that occurred in a pump station

Most Read