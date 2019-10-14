BC Ferries advises that people make vehicle reservations in advance, and arrive 45 to 60 minutes early. Walk-on passengers are also advised to arrive 45 minutes early. (Black Press Media files)

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

Monday has seen a steady stream of traffic for BC Ferries, as Thanksgiving travellers heading home after the long weekend.

The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 1 p.m. sailing is 70 per cent full, as of noon, and the 2 p.m. sailing is 54 per cent full. The 3 p.m. sailing is currently 63 per cent full.

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen’s 1 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full, with a one sailing wait. The 2 p.m. sailing is 87 per cent full and the 3 p.m. is 51 per cent full.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

Duke Point to Tsawwassen’s 12:45 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full, the 3:15 p.m. sailing is 72 per cent full and the 5:45 p.m. is 81 per cent full.

The Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 1:15 p.m. sailing is 100 per cent full, with a one sailing wait. The 1:50 p.m. sailing is 59 per cent full and the 3:30 p.m. sailing is 65 per cent full.

Thanksgiving weekend is the busiest travel weekend of the year for walk-on passengers, meaning that at peak times foot passengers may also experience a sailing wait.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries’ new alcohol trial under scrutiny

BC Ferries advises that people make vehicle reservations in advance, and arrive 45 to 60 minutes early. Walk-on passengers are also advised to arrive 45 minutes early.

Parking lots will also fill fast, so people are asked to rideshare or take public transit to the terminals if possible.

For more information, visit bcferries.com.


