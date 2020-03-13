BC Ferries will resume Haida Gwaii sailing amid bans on large gatherings

Despite growing concern over the spread of the COVID-19 virus, BC Ferries will be exempt from the B.C. Government’s ban on event gatherings exceeding 250 people.

Following a period of uncertainty with the company, BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall confirmed with Black Press today that Emergency Management B.C. is allowing heavy sailing routes to remain open, including vital northern routes out of Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and south to Port Hardy including scheduled stops en route.

READ MORE: Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

“We won’t shut down service unless we were ordered to by the authorities,” Marshall said. “But our intent would be to continue sailing with freight and cargo, especially to a community like Haida Gwaii because we know how isolated they are, and how much they rely on us for groceries and everything else.”

In a statement today on BC Ferries’ website, company President and CEO Mark Collins repeated that measures are in place to mitigate the potential spread of viruses aboard vessels.

“Crews have been taking, and will continue to take, extra measures to clean and disinfect all touch points,” he said. Cleaning is focused on common areas and locations that are touched frequently throughout the day, including tables, handrails, payment pin pads, door handles, and elevator buttons. Cleaning protocols in all washroom facilities have also been stepped up, Collins stated.

He appealed to passengers to maintain sanitary precautions by washing their hands regularly during sailing, or to stay home if sick.

Responding to numerous requests from passengers wanting to self-isolate in their vehicles, Collins added Transport Canada is standing by their policy to forbid people from remaining on enclosed vehicle decks during sailing. Passengers are always permitted to remain in their vehicles on open deck ferries, such as the Kwuna between Queen Charlotte and Sandspit.

The B.C. government yesterday placed a ban on all events with more than 250 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Northern Adventure and Northern Expedition have a combined crew and passenger capacity of 500 and 538 people respectively.

The provincial government’s ban on large gatherings came with the confirmation of seven more people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C., bringing the provincial total to 53 cases and one death.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

The federal government today placed a ban on all cruise ships carrying more than 500 people from docking in Canada until July 1.

At the time of this posting there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID 19 in the Northern Health region.