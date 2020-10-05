FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau responds to questions during a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A provincial election will be held in British Columbia on October 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

The BC Greens leader promised $1 billion in mental health funding over four years at a press conference in Victoria on Monday (Oct. 5).

Sonia Furstenau made the election pledge as candidates entered the third week of a snap five-week election campaign.

The funding would go towards a “comprehensive suite of initiatives” focused on increasing accessibility to mental health services.

Furstenau said that mental health is just as crucial as physical health if B.C. hopes to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder
Next story
Trump says he’s leaving hospital for White House, feels good

Just Posted

Flights to resume to Haida Gwaii

Pacific Coastal Air will reinstate flights to Masset

Environmental Assessment Office disputes Wet’suwet’en interpretation of legislation as Supreme Court hearing continues

The Office of the Wet’suwet’en is trying to stop Coastal GasLink’s certificate from being extended

Ecosocialist Party pulls all candidates from the provincial election

Green Party yet to announce a candidate for North Coast riding

Petrochemical company, West Coast Olefins, looking to build plant near Kitimat

Plans are in the conceptual stages currently and they are speaking with local stakeholders

B.C. Supreme Court hears petition for judicial review of Coastal GasLink certificate

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office granted Coastal GasLink an extension last October

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Massive blueberry harvester stolen from rural Chilliwack property

A huge machine with a top speed of 15 kph was taken from an area near No. 3 road over the weekend

BC Ferries wrongfully laid off hundreds of workers at beginning of pandemic

Independent arbitrator finds layoffs breached collective agreement

B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

NDP to decide on bridge or tunnel by the end of 2020

Most Read