Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street (Photo by Steven Lin)

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan released a statement regarding concerns related to a 2012 Kelowna RCMP interrogation video.

The interrogation video went public in the middle of May and shows officers interrogating an Indigenous girl who was reporting an alleged sexual assault at the time.

“We agree that on the surface this case doesn’t appear to align with public expectations or the current standards and practices in place when addressing sex assault investigations and supporting victims. We also recognize that a negative experience with police investigators can bring more trauma to victims, and discourage others from reporting these crimes,” said Strachan’s statement.

“I can confirm that a fulsome review of the 2012 investigation is underway and we have engaged with various individuals and agencies that have expressed concerns.”

In the video, interrogators can be heard asking if she was “turned on … even a little bit” during the alleged assault and questioning how hard she resisted her attacker, against whom no charges were ever laid.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video “abhorrent” and “profoundly outdated, offensive and wrong.”

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Strachan said that though the RCMP are strengthening police training and awareness when it comes to sexual assault investigations, further comments on the 2012 case are limited.

“We understand and respect the concerns raised around a 2012 investigation and portions of a two hour interview that are public. We have had to limit our comments around the case due to restrictions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, Privacy Act, an ongoing Criminal Code investigation and civil litigation proceedings,” her statement said.

The full RCMP statement can be found here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Just Posted

First landing of the fishing season for Air North on Haida Gwaii

Fishermen arrive in via Boeing 737 at Masset airport last week

PHOTOS: Stranded grey whale on Jungle Beach

The dead grey whale on Haida Gwaii was reportedly in very bad shape and the stench was overpowering

Students from Fort Ware visit the Haida people of Old Massett and Skidegate

For some Kwadacha Nation students it’s the first time they have ever been to the ocean

Former president of the Haida Nation joins Prince Rupert Port Authority’s board of directors

PRPA’s board bids farewell to former member, Bud Smith, as Peter Lantin takes over the position

Will the Village of Queen Charlotte change its name?

SHIP formally requests discussions to restore Haida name, Daajing Giids Llnagaay

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Scenic Route 16 receives funding for tourism promotion

The collaborative project with Tourism Prince George has $40,000 in funding

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Most Read