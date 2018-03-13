SPCA looks for owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

The BC SPCA is looking for help identifying the owner of a dog found off back roads near Yahk this past weekend suffering from a chain collar deeply embedded in his neck.

The canine, a one-year-old shar-pei/Labrador cross, named Rusty by SPCA staff, was brought to the SPCA’s East Kootenay location in Cranbrook Saturday, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

A Good Samaritans found the dog on the Carrol Creek forest service road, between Yahk and Creston.

East Kootenay branch manager Christy King said the dog was rushed into surgery where necrotic tissue was removed from his neck.

“We are hopeful he will make a full recovery,” she said.

The BC SPCA has opened an investigation in the case and is asking anyone who may know the dog or his owners to contact the BC SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Ferries corporation status isn’t changing
Next story
Andrew Weaver re-introduces bill to lower B.C. voting age to 16

Just Posted

Visiting artist and writer Alison Watt to share stories and art-making tips

Guest lecture, “Loosen up!” artists’ workshop, and book readings all part of Watt’s Haida Gwaii tour

Better Queen Charlotte streets are down the road

Federal gas-tax grant of $4 million will improve village roads and trails

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

Minor injuries reported after car hits school bus in Skidegate

Two elementary school students and a driver suffered minor injuries on Monday… Continue reading

Stinks, kinks, finally fixed at Agnes L. Mathers Elementary

Everyone cheered when the new Agnes L. Mathers Elementary opened in Sandspit… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. expands coverage for chronic hepatitis C

People can now get treatment and a new drug under PharmaCare

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

Most vegans, vegetarians in Canada are under 35: poll

Survey says 16 per cent of all vegetarians in Canada live in British Columbia

Costumed fans went wild for HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver

More than 77,000 fans showed up at the major event dressed in all sorts of wacky clothes

No ‘blank cheque’ for hosting World Cup soccer, Horgan says

Friday deadline for joint Mexico-Canada-US bid to host in 2026

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

Most Read