The B.C. SPCA is currently overwhelmed with cats and kittens who are in urgent need of homes. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

While it may be the dog days of summer, it’s the cats who need the attention.

The BC SPCA is currently overwhelmed with cats and kittens in urgent need of homes.

Lorie Chortyk, spokesperson for the BC SPCA says this is always a busy time for the organization but this summer has been especially busy. “In addition to the usual ‘kitten season,’ where hundreds of abandoned and unwanted kittens are brought into our care, we have responded to a record number of cruelty investigations involving big intakes of cats and kittens,” she says.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA offers tour of outdoor feline enclosures called ‘catios’

Chortyk says that when cats come in from neglectful situations, often they need extensive behaviour modification and care before they are ready for adoption, meaning animals are in the SPCA care much longer. “We are challenges to find space in our facilities and foster homes for other cats coming in,” she says.

READ ALSO: BC SPCA halves the cost to adopt a cat

Currently the BC SPCA is caring for 1,283 homeless felines — 485 adult cats and 798 kittens — across the province. Last year the SPCA adopted 9,649 cats and kittens into new homes.

“Many of our shelters are at capacity throughout the province and face overwhelming pressure to take in more animals in need,” says Chortyk, urging people to visit their local SPCA branch or view adoptable animals online at adopt.spca.bc.ca.

The BC SPCA also reminds pet owners to spay and neuter their pets to help stop pet overpopulation.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Just Posted

Wind project between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert moves forward once more

Naikun Wind Energy Group announced partnership with major offshore wind development company

Adverse weather forces ferry schedule change

Thursday’s Skidegate to Prince Rupert route affected

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Coast Mountain College announces interim president

Ken Burt, current president and CEO, will say goodbye to CMNT come September

Queen Charlotte crackdown

RCMP target impaired driving amidst rising numbers of the offence

2018 Crime Stats out for Queen Charlotte and Masset

Violent and non-violent crime see an increase at varying levels in both towns

BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

Large number of cruelty investigations, plus normal ‘kitten season’ to blame

Fire damages Vancouver Island medical marijuana facility

Cannabis operation goes up in smoke

B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

Province wrote off $1.1 billion debt to help reverse rate increase

Speculation tax forces sale of Greater Victoria’s iconic ‘Tulip House’

Bob and Jan Fleming selling their retirement home famous for its thousands of tulips

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Man at centre of dropped HIV-disclosure case sues province and 10 cops

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford says Mission RCMP defamed him and were ‘negligent’ in their investigation

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Forests minister visits B.C. town rocked by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Most Read