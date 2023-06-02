BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew member at scene of a fire. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

BC Wildfire Service raises fire danger rating in Terrace amid heightened wildfire risk

The increase from moderate to high signals wildfire risk due to extremely dry forest conditions

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire danger rating in Terrace has been raised from moderate to high, signaling a serious increase in the risk of wildfires due to extremely dry forest conditions. The organization warns that new fires may ignite effortlessly, burn intensely and pose significant challenges to firefighting efforts.

“Extreme caution must be used in any forest activities,” the BC Wildfire Service cautioned on its website, highlighting the escalating severity of the fire risk in the region.

The heightened fire danger rating in Terrace comes on the heels of a recent wildfire that broke out in Rosswood, situated northwest of the city. The fire, which originally escalated to an “out of control” status, was successfully brought under control within a few days. Despite the swift containment, the incident served as a stark reminder of the fire-prone conditions in the region.

The Rosswood fire scorched less than a hectare of land before it was tamed, serving as a stark reminder of the current wildfire threats facing the area.

BC Wildfire Service uses a systematic process to determine fire danger ratings, taking into account weather conditions and the dryness of forest fuels. A rating increase like the one issued for Terrace signifies not only very dry forest conditions but also a serious wildfire risk.

Residents are strongly urged to comply with the advisory, maintaining vigilance and taking preventative measures to minimize fire risks. Community members are also encouraged to report any signs of fire promptly to local authorities, assisting in early detection and prevention.

As the wildfire season progresses, BC Wildfire Service continues to closely monitor conditions and will adjust fire danger ratings daily to reflect the evolving situation. For now, residents of Terrace and the surrounding region should exercise extreme caution.

