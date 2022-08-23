BCGEU to go back to negotiating table with province

The BC General Employees Union said it has accepted an offer to return to negotiations with the province.

In a news release, BCGEU said the Public Service Agency invited them back to negotiations late Monday night (Aug. 22).

“This is a significant development, and it is the direct result of the pressure BCGEU members have applied, which includes the current job action and shows solidarity from BCGEU members and allies,” the union said.

Both parties have agreed to a media blackout and no further comment will be made.

While negotiations are set to resume, job action will continue until further notice.

More to come.

