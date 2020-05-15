Meet the A-Team, a group of 12 orphaned puppies, presently in the care of the BCSPCA Williams Lake Branch. (BCSPCA photo)

12 orphaned puppies rescued from rural property west of Williams Lake

Dubbed the ‘A-Team’ the four-week-old puppies need special formula, vaccines, veterinary treatment

The BC SPCA is caring for what it’s calling the A-Team — 12 orphaned puppies found in a rural area west of Williams Lake.

Described as German Shepherd mix puppies they have been named Adam, Abel, Archer, Alec, Aiden, Alvin, Atlaas, Aspen, Ava, Allie, Angel and Alina.

General manager of communications Lorie Chortyk said the four-week-old puppies were discovered by a Good Samaritan after their mother disappeared and taken to the Wild West Animal League for care until arrangements could be made to get them to the BC SPCA in Williams Lake.

“All of the puppies arrived with big swollen bellies from internal parasites. Three of the pups are very malnourished, so they will need special attention and constant monitoring,” said Liz Dighton, manager of the BC SPCA in Williams Lake.

“They are a bit fearful of people as they don’t appear to have been around humans before, but we have put a customized behaviour plan in place to make sure they get the best socialization possible at this critical age.”

Despite their rough start to life, Dighton said the puppies all have the potential to be amazing companions.

“They warmed up to our staff quickly once they understood how amazing scratches and belly rubs can be.”

The puppies are now in foster homes as they continue to recover and will remain in SPCA care for at least one month before they are ready to find their ‘fur-ever’ homes.

Adoption information will be posted on the spca.bc.ca website as soon as the pups are ready for adoption.

Dighton said interested people are asked not to call the branch directly at this time to inquire about the puppies.

Costs to cover special formula, vaccines, on-going veterinary treatment, and eventually, spay/neuter surgeries are expected to exceed $10,000, Chortyk noted.

If you are able to help the A-Team and other animals get the help they need, please visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency.

